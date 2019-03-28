4,181 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,910,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.38. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,689. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $209.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
