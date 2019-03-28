4,181 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,910,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.38. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,689. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $209.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “4,181 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Purchased by PFG Advisors” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/4181-shares-in-ishares-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-ijt-purchased-by-pfg-advisors.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.