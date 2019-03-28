40,948 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.65% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTIP opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

