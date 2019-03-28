3M Co (MMM) Stake Boosted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 10,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.17.

Shares of MMM opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total value of $942,472.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,783,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/3m-co-mmm-stake-boosted-by-etrade-capital-management-llc.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.