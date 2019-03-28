3D Systems Co. (DDD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

