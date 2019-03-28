2,968 Shares in Raytheon (RTN) Purchased by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $98,130.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,438.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $255,201.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $3,498,188. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

NYSE:RTN opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

