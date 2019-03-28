291,777 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 291,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 17,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $164,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,476 shares of company stock valued at $567,824. 57.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. BidaskClub downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

