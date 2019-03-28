$274.17 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $274.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.41 million and the lowest is $271.56 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, insider David Goldberg sold 74,586 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,367.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 52,875 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,169,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,005 shares of company stock worth $18,025,657 in the last three months. 26.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,784,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,132,000 after buying an additional 3,528,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,993,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,920,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,532,000 after buying an additional 2,325,445 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,286,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,382,000 after buying an additional 2,247,266 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.