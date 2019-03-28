2,396 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Acquired by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,495,996 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 81.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,118,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,062,000 after purchasing an additional 502,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,461,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,959,000 after purchasing an additional 429,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,937,000 after purchasing an additional 424,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,442.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,162. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

