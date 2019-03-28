1,926 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Purchased by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.53. 14,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,305. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6273 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/1926-shares-in-ishares-sp-mid-cap-400-value-etf-ijj-purchased-by-surevest-inc.html.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.