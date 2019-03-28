1,800 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,379,000 after buying an additional 545,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.18. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $853.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,449,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,409,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $463,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 798,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

