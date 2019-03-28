$170.53 Million in Sales Expected for Marcus Corp (MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to post $170.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.06 million and the lowest is $169.00 million. Marcus posted sales of $168.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $832.52 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $882.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Marcus had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Marcus to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Marcus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. 1,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Marcus news, major shareholder Vss-Southern Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $68,706,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $121,780.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,004.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $73,139,005 in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Marcus by 97,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

