$158.35 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report $158.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.70 million to $159.00 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $162.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $689.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $724.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $670.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,411,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,120 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 297,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,104 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

HIMX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.06. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.