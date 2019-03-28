15,692 Shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Solar Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Solar Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 7,777 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $167,516.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,356.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLRC opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $890.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

