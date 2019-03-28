$15.95 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $15.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $16.90 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $14.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $64.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

CWCO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $89,140.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,599 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 115,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

