$144.39 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd (FRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) to report $144.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the lowest is $133.10 million. Frontline posted sales of $80.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $463.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.19 million to $508.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $606.06 million, with estimates ranging from $551.20 million to $671.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Frontline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Frontline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,694. Frontline has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

