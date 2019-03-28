13,856 Shares in American Express (AXP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 424,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 528,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.69.

AXP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.02. 24,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,982. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

