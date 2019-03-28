124,777 Shares in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,405,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,831,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUBY stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $760,320.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

