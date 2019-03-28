11,917 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 855.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,012,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185,120 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5,623.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,134,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,154 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,254,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,747,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 956,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,442,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $45.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $50.96.

