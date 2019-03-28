1,154 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after buying an additional 16,993,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $738,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $171,182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

MDT stock opened at $90.26 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/1154-shares-in-medtronic-plc-mdt-purchased-by-sontag-advisory-llc.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.