1,154 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after buying an additional 16,993,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $738,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $171,182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.
In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
