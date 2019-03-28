$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,650. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 220,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,054. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

