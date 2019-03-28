$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus Inc. (PLUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. ePlus reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $83,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.93. 272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,194. ePlus has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

