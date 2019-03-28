$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,788,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,675,805 shares of company stock worth $73,335,967. 76.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

CLR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,905. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

