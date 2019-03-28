$0.92 EPS Expected for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $40.00 to $3.71 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO David J. Schulte acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey E. Fulmer acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $27,752.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,865 shares in the company, valued at $168,766.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 382,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 33,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,343. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20. The stock has a market cap of $470.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

