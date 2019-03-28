$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.84. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous dividend of $0.38.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

