$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.53. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,332. Terex has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Terex news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,453 shares of company stock worth $45,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,096,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,715 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Terex by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,610,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $20,984,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Terex by 2,657.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 785,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 757,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,188,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 586,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

