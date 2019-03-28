$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heico Corp (HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Heico posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heico.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen started coverage on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other Heico news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $706,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,007.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,873. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $2,041,691. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 751.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Heico by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.48. Heico has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

