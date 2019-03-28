-$0.47 EPS Expected for Epizyme Inc (EPZM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.42). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 12,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,242. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.15. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Epizyme by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

