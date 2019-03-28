$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.55 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.80. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,448. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $238,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock worth $2,589,072. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

