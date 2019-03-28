-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $157,170.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Linda Palczuk bought 3,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,153 shares of company stock worth $3,168,608.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 327,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 112,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diag Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,048. The company has a market cap of $285.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

