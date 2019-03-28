$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Grupo Supervielle posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.12. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in personal loans, deposit accounts, purchase and sale of foreign exchange and precious metals and credits cards.

