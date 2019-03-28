-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on VKTX. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 411,256 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 508,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $613.36 million, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.73. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

