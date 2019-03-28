-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

EXK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,902. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $351.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

