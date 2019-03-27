Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 24,302.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 48,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,234,000 after buying an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $29,356,972.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,334 shares of company stock worth $38,711,680. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

