Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0196 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DragonEX, OOOBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $170.89 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00411565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.01610617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00230332 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,599,999,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,710,719,775 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Zebpay, DEx.top, Kyber Network, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Kucoin, BitMart, OKEx, Korbit, Bithumb, UEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, DDEX, Tokenomy, Bitbns, Upbit, Koinex, BitForex, OTCBTC, Huobi, AirSwap, BiteBTC, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Binance, FCoin, GOPAX and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

