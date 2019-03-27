Zero (ZER) Trading 29.6% Lower This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Zero has a market capitalization of $296,974.00 and approximately $1,958.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00001310 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.01409215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00318317 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00168414 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007708 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 5,621,925 coins and its circulating supply is 5,575,933 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

