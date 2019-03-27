Zacks: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 960.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 168,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.07.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

