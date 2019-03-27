Zacks: MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MediciNova an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MNOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,232. MediciNova has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

