Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conn’s (CONN) to Hold

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

CONN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $24.63 on Monday. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. Conn’s had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Conn’s by 234.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Conn’s by 1,095.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Conn’s by 87.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 410,313 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

