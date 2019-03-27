Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) to Sell

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veolia Environnement from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VEOEY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 44,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,307. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies.

