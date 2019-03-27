Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unit (UNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Unit from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unit currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Unit has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Unit had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unit will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 1,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unit by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Unit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

