Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Sell

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. We note that dampened smartphone demand and an increased reliance on Apple do not bode well for the company. Further, escalating operating expenses, are anticipated to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds. Notably, Skyworks stock has reported a wider loss in its value compared with the industry's rally in the past year. However, Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio, growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets are positives.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $82.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,878.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $194,686.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,918 shares of company stock worth $780,053 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,431,000 after purchasing an additional 385,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $326,736,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,234,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

