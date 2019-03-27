Zacks Investment Management Takes $83,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,583,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 127,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 17,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,897. The company has a market capitalization of $497.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.28 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

