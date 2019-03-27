Zacks Investment Management Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661,438 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316,359 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,857,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,512,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,249,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,532,477. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

