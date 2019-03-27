Zacks: Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Grana y Montero SAA’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Grana y Montero SAA an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Grana y Montero SAA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 49,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,144. Grana y Montero SAA has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $396.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

