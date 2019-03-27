Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNE. Noble Financial began coverage on Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Genie Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 4,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,733. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Genie Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genie Energy (GNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.