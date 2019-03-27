Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Given $33.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 24,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

