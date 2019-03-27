Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Given $33.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 24,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.86.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
