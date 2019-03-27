Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westrock Co (WRK) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Westrock posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.44%.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,380,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,326,000 after buying an additional 949,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after buying an additional 2,445,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,378,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,856,000 after buying an additional 652,024 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,851,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 4,500,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4,262.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,767,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,680,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. 3,282,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $67.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

