Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 61.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $32.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,167,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

