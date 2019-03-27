Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.87. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

NYSE VNO opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $8,097,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,649,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,952 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

