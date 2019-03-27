Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $5.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.97 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $25.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.68 billion to $28.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 530,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,698. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,491. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,500,000 after buying an additional 1,496,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,500,000 after buying an additional 1,496,976 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,730,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,709,000 after buying an additional 945,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,243,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,452,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,720,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,128,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.